At such a critical juncture in the cannabis industry, with Sessions possibly being confirmed, and the mystery surrounding what the new administration will do when it comes to this fledgling industry of both cannabis and hemp, the last thing we need to be doing is promoting irresponsible cannabis products that make us look like selfish and dumb stoners who don’t care about other people in the world.

Yep, I’m talking about those despicable cannabis vapor delivery devices which are shaped exactly like asthma inhalers. I’m not posting brand names or photos of these products here because I do not want to give these companies any press, good or bad–but if you live in a legal state you have no doubt seen these devices being sold the past couple of years.

Here’s a clue to these companies: Asthma and anaphylaxis are NO JOKE and our life-saving devices are not your stoner playtime accessories. Furthermore, there is NOTHING, absolutely ZERO in terms of wellness or the benefits of medical marijuana that these devices confer to the users. They are for no other purpose than stoner playtime and pretend. And I guarantee that the people who thought up this brilliant idea to fill an asthma inhaler with weed have never faced the panic of potentially dying during an asthmatic event. These are clearly devices designed for SELFISH AND SELF-SERVING reasons–typically to hide cannabis use behind faking asthma.

People with asthma and anaphylaxis have faced stigma their entire lives because of an immune system disorder that they have no control over. And many of us have lost our lives because of the stigma of not being taken seriously for these disorders. These copy-cat weed delivery devices accomplish one purpose: to further stigmatize and spread hate against people with asthma and anaphylaxis. There are a million-and-one ways to design cannabinoid delivery–and some really beautiful pens and other devices already on the market. I would encourage you to discover the companies who are acting responsibly regarding the products they are manufacturing and support them. Please do not purchase asthma inhaler lookalike accessories for use with cannabis.

As a member of the asthma and anaphylaxis community, I ask that you would support our struggle with a disorder that can rip our lives away at any moment. We did not ask for these diseases. In an emergency situation having our life-saving devices within reach and unmistakable is critical to just staying alive. It is unconscionable that anyone would be so selfish about their stealthy stoner experience (and that is how these lookalike are marketed, as stealth devices that make it look like you have asthma when you are in reality puffing cannabis vapor) that they would market these ridiculous products which are both dangerous and stigmatizing.