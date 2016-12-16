I get a lot of love during the holidays–and these pretty and comfortable shoes from Arcopedico are the best of it this holiday season! The nice folks at Arcopedico send me a pair of their L14 flats to review and also an extra pair to giveaway to my fans–you can drop your email address right here and I will pick the winner this weekend. Happy Holidays!

So, let me tell you all about the best pair of shoes I’ve worn since fall! The Arcopedico L14 flat is not just a pretty shoe that comes in an array of vibrant colors and patterns, it’s cruelty-free, vegan, made in Europe, and quite possibly the most comfortable pair of shoes you will ever own.

Many of my book fans know that I have severe inflammatory arthritis, especially in my hips, and for me the right pair of shoes with excellent shock absorption really makes a difference in how I feel and how far and long I can walk. These shoes have been a real blessing in that regard. If you don’t win the free pair in my giveaway, I highly recommend that you invest in a pair of Arcopedico shoes for the kind of stylish comfort that is all too hard to find when you have RA and other chronic conditions affecting your joints.

If there is one thing that makes having RA even worse than the RA itself it’s the awful granny “comfort” shoes that look like you should be shuffling around in a rest home. Having an autoimmune disability does not have to be a fashion disaster! Arcopedico has so many gorgeous shoes and boots to choose from you’ll never be without the perfect pair of shoes again.

Visit their site to browse all of the shoes, and go here to enter my giveaway for the color and design of your choice!